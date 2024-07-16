Police find no grounds to open proceedings over "gag orders" at Ukrinform - Yurchyshyn

The National Police found no grounds to open criminal proceedings over the ‘gag orders’ in Ukrinform.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on Telegram by Yaroslav Yurchyshyn, a member of the Voice party and head of the parliamentary committee on freedom of speech.

‘The National Police, on behalf of the Prosecutor General's Office, investigated the situation with the ‘gag orders’ at Ukrinform at my request and found no grounds to open criminal proceedings.



Of course, this is just an appeal. If the victims file a complaint about the crime, the chances of getting an investigation opened are much higher. But it will definitely be difficult to identify both the perpetrators and the customers with such motivation. Because there are no grounds,' the deputy noted.

Earlier, the media reported that Matsuka, the former head of Ukrinform, had sent the agency ‘gag orders’ with unwanted speakers.

Ukrinform correspondent Yurii Stryhun, who spoke about the ‘gag orders’ at the agency, received a draft notice to the TCR the next day.

