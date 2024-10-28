Swiss President Amgerd proposes to lift ban on arms re-export to Ukraine

Swiss President Viola Amgerd has called for a review of the ban on the re-export of Swiss weapons from another country to Ukraine.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Reuters.

According to her, the embargo harms the industry and security of Switzerland.

"Personally, I think we need to take a step forward for our industry," Amgerd explained.

The president noted that problems have arisen because countries such as the Netherlands have decided not to buy products from Switzerland, and re-exports are not free.

"If we have a problem with our military industry, it means we also have a problem with security, because it is important to have technology and know-how," she added.

However, Amgerd said that Switzerland, which acts as a peaceful mediator in global conflicts, would never supply weapons directly to a country at war.