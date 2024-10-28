10-year lustration process has been completed in Ukraine: Yanukovych-era officials can be freely appointed to positions

The 10-year term of restrictions under the Cleansing of the Ranks of Power (lustration) Law has expired in Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is evidenced by the provisions of Law No. 1682-VII.

The Law on Lustration of Government came into force on October 16, 2014.

Thus, for ten years from the date of entry into force of this law, it was prohibited to appoint to positions in government bodies persons who held a position (positions) for at least one year in the period from 25 February 2010 to 22 February 2014.

The Unified State Register of Persons Subject to the Provisions of the Law of Ukraine "On Lustration of Government" was last updated on 2 July 2024. At that time, it contained less than 600 names.

At the time, the President's representative in the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, Fedir Venislavskyi, stated in 2020 that the Constitutional Court should finally declare the purging law unconstitutional.

He also called the law on lustration "dubiously constitutional" and refused to assess whether the former Yanukovych-era Interior Ministry official Oleh Tatarov, who was appointed deputy head of the OP, should have been lustrated.

In 2021, the then head of the Ministry of Justice, Denys Maliuska, advocated for the preservation of the lustration mechanism in Ukraine, but proposed narrowing its scope, focusing on critical individuals.

