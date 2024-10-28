Japan to provide Ukraine with more than $3 billion from frozen Russian assets - media

Japan will provide financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 471.9 billion yen ($3.09 billion) as part of the G7 loan. This loan will be repaid from the profits of frozen Russian assets.

This is reported by Nikkei, Censor.NET informs.

According to the publication, Ukraine will receive $3.09 billion from Japan out of a total of $50 billion under a program developed by the G7 countries.

The loan will be provided by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) through the World Bank fund.

Read more: Due to lack of money, support program for displaced people has failed

It is noted that Japan will make its contribution while controlling the use of these funds to avoid the use of funds for military purposes.

As a reminder, on October 22, the European Parliament supported a resolution to establish a mechanism for credit cooperation with Ukraine and provide exceptional macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.

Thus, the EU allocates up to 35 billion euros to Ukraine as a contribution to the G7 initiatives with further repayment from the frozen assets of the Russian Federation.

Read more: Ukraine will receive $50 billion from G7 and EU this year - Shmyhal