TCR and law enforcement agencies will exchange data through electronic system, which will allow to quickly receive information about violators, - Umerov

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved important changes to strengthen military records and track violations of the law.

This was announced on Facebook by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, Censor.NET reports.

According to the minister, from now on, territorial recruitment centers, the Security Service of Ukraine, intelligence agencies and the National Police will exchange data through an electronic system.

"This will allow law enforcement officers to quickly and efficiently receive information about violators and deliver it to the TCC or the relevant authorities," the defense minister said.

Read more: New quality standards for military uniforms introduced - Ministry of Defense

He noted that Ukraine "continues to digitize the defense sector, making the conscription process fairer and more efficient."

"Digitalization increases transparency and helps to better organize the recruitment of our defense forces. This is a decision to restore justice to those who faithfully fulfill their duty to their homeland. The new rules will also strengthen our defense capabilities, making the army stronger and military records more transparent," the Defense Minister said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense reported that a model for the digital reform of the military registration and enlistment office has already been developed.