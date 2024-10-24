Ministry of Defense has developed model of digital MMC: medical certificate can be obtained in any hospital. VIDEO

The model for the digital reform of the MMC has already been developed. Draft amendments to the regulations are currently being developed.

This was stated by Deputy Minister of Defence for Digitalisation Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports citing Radio Liberty.

According to Chernohorenko, the digital team is ready to implement the functionality quickly.

She also stressed that the model has already been submitted to the government, and draft amendments to regulations are being developed.

According to Chernohorenko, persons liable for military service and servicemen are to be given the opportunity to obtain a medical certificate at any hospital. It will be entered into the Ministry of Defence's system electronically, and then the MMC will be able to make an administrative decision.

