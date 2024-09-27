Military can update their status of military service in "Army+" - Ministry of Defense

The Army+ app has introduced a new feature to correct service data for military personnel.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

As explained in the defense ministry, after the launch of Army+, a certain part of the military faced the fact that information about military service was not displayed in the application.

Why was there an error?

Most often, this happened because the operators of territorial centers for recruitment and social support did not digitize the data on the current status of the citizen's registration.

In order to correct the data, the user had to install the Reserve+ application and send a request through it.

New functionality has been developed

"In just the first four weeks of the release, more than 60,000 servicemen updated their service data, including through Reserve+. It was inconvenient, required the installation of another application, and did not give the military feedback on their application for data updates," said Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko.

Therefore, according to her, the Ministry of Defense has developed a functionality that allows updating information about military service through the Army+ app in a few clicks and receiving an application number to further clarify the status.

What you need to do to update your status in Army+

Download/update the application and log in;

If there is no information in the registry, the message "We did not find data on your military service" will appear on the screen, then click "I am definitely a serving military";

Fill out the form, provide the required data and submit it;

The serviceman will receive an application number, which will allow him to track its status and wait for a notification of the result.

The Ministry of Defense added that over 270,000 servicemen have logged in to the Army+ app in the past month and a half.

The app has been implemented by a thousand military units, and 7,000 electronic reports with the legal status of paper have been submitted.

