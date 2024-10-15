SSU and National Police dismantle three more schemes for draft dodgers: 225 fake "students" exposed in one of universities. PHOTOS

The Security Service and the National Police dismantled three more corrupt mobilization evasion schemes operating in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zakarpattia. As a result of complex measures, all organizers of the fraud were detained. Among them are the heads of two private higher education institutions and officials of the MMC.

In Zakarpattia:

the rector and vice-rector of a private university were detained for enrolling draft dodgers in their own and foreign universities without entrance exams.

The defendants promised these "students" unhindered deferment. For this purpose, the management of the Zakarpattia University involved an official of the military law enforcement service in illegal activities.

In the Kyiv region:

the deputy director of the College of Finance and two of his subordinates were exposed for "retroactively" enrolling their clients in postgraduate studies.

To commit the crime, the defendants "accompanied the admission" of the draft dodgers to a private research institute as students of a college where they did not actually study.

In this way, draft dodgers were given the opportunity to defer mobilization and travel abroad. The cost of such "services" was up to 8 thousand US dollars per client.

In Cherkasy:

three representatives of the Military Medical Commission were exposed for selling fake medical reports on the fitness for military service to evaders.

The organisers involved a nurse in the illegal activity, who searched for potential clients and maintained communication between them and the defendants from the MMC.

What are the defendants suspected of?

Currently, all the defendants have been served a notice of suspicion under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 3 of Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence);

p. 2 of Art. 28 and p. 1 of Art. 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations during a special period, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy).

"The offenders face up to 8 years in prison," the SSU said.

