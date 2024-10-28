Croatia will buy 50 Leopard 2A8s from Germany and give 60 of its tanks and IFVs to Ukraine

Croatia intends to transfer 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine. Instead, Zagreb will purchase 50 new Leopard 2A8 tanks from Germany.

On Monday, October 28, Croatian and German Defense Ministers Ivan Anušić and Boris Pistorius met in Berlin. Germany invited Croatia to join a joint procurement program for the Leopard 2A8 main battle tank.

It is noted that the heads of the defense ministries "signed a letter of intent expressing the readiness of the two countries to deliver 30 M-84 tanks and 30 M-80 infantry fighting vehicles, including spare parts and ammunition, from Croatian warehouses to Ukraine, and the financial resources that the Republic of Croatia will receive from Germany for the first delivery of these tanks and combat vehicles will be used by Croatia to purchase new German Leopard 2A8s."

Anušić noted that this procurement model "is suitable for all parties involved - Croatia, Germany and Ukraine".

Jutarnji list writes that the Croatian army has about 70 M-84 tanks in service. According to the publication's interlocutors, the vehicles are in "very good condition and well maintained."

