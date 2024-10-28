Syrskyi visits AFU brigades in Zaporizhzhia: units will be additionally supplied with weapons and equipment

Additional weapons and equipment will be sent to the Zaporizhzhia direction. Particular attention will be paid to preparing for defense operations in the autumn and winter.

According to Censor.NET, this was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi.

"I worked in units and subdivisions involved in the defense operation in Zaporizhzhia region. Combat actions of varying intensity continue in this part of the frontline. The enemy is using attack and bombing aircraft, drones of all types in combination with artillery and mortar fire," Syrskyi wrote.

According to the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in such circumstances, the main task is to strengthen the defense of troops in the most difficult areas of the front and ensure maximum stability of the defense line.

Watch more: Why is Syrskyi unable to hold front? | Yurii Butusov LIVE. VIDEO

What work did Syrskyi do in Zaporizhzhia?

met with brigade commanders,

analyzed the situation in the combat areas in detail,

analyzed the state of supply of units with ammunition, UAVs and electronic warfare means.

special attention was paid to preparing for defense operations in the fall and winter.

measures were taken to provide the units with additional weapons, equipment and all the necessary

"I thank our soldiers for their heroism, resilience and bravery. It is important to destroy the occupier as much as possible. Glory to Ukraine!" - summarized the Commander-in-Chief.

Read more: Putin’s statement on encirclement of AFU in Kursk region is outright disinformation - Syrskyi

We would like to remind you that recently the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi visited military units operating in Sumy and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian soldiers are bravely and effectively performing combat missions.