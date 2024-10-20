Syrskyi visited command posts of brigades operating in Sumy and Kursk region: He made number of decisions, situation is under our control. PHOTO

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi worked in military units operating in the Sumy and Kursk regions of the Russian Federation, where Ukrainian soldiers bravely and effectively perform combat missions.

Syrsky wrote about this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite all the enemy's attempts to seize the initiative, the situation remains under our control. I worked directly at the command posts of the brigades. I listened to the brigade commanders and their proposals for further actions and assisted in resolving problematic issues. Taking into account the assessment of the situation, I made several decisions aimed at preventing the enemy's actions and inflicting maximum losses on them," the Commander-in-Chief emphasized.

He also stressed that despite the occupiers' superiority in manpower and equipment, the skill and professionalism of the Ukrainian army prevented the Russian aggressor from achieving its goal.

"We are very grateful to our soldiers, sergeants, and officers for their courage, resilience, and tireless work. The fight for Ukraine continues," Syrsky concluded.

Earlier it was reported that Syrskyi held a meeting with the leadership of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to improve the effectiveness of air defense.