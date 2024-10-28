As result of Russian shelling of Kupiansk, man was killed

On October 27, the Russian army shelled the city of Kupiansk in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

As a result of an enemy strike, a house caught fire: the 71-year-old owner died.

"It has been established that the victim had health problems and had been unable to move independently for a long time, so he could not escape the fire caused by the shelling," the prosecutor's office said.

