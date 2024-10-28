Biden on sending DPRK soldiers to Russia: it’s very dangerous

US President Joe Biden has commented on the information about the deployment of North Korean troops in Russia.

The statement of the head of the White House is cited by the AFP agency, Censor.NET reports.

Biden was asked how he assessed the presence of the DPRK military in Russia after he left a polling station in Delaware, where he voted early in the election.

"It's very dangerous, very dangerous," the US president replied.

DPRK military in Russia

The day before, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon said that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would happen over the next few weeks.

