Biden votes early in US presidential election

On Monday, October 28, US President Joe Biden voted early in the country's presidential election.

Biden voted at a polling station in Delaware, where he spent the weekend, before returning to the White House.

Before going inside the polling station to cast his vote, the American leader spent some time in line talking to other voters.

It should be noted that early voting in Delaware began on Saturday, October 26.

As a reminder, after the debate between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican candidate Donald Trump, the US Democratic Party started talking about the possibility of replacing Biden with another candidate in the presidential election.

A number of influential donors to the Democratic Party and influential Democratic politicians called on Biden to withdraw from the election.

On July 21, Biden announced that he was withdrawing his candidacy from the election to be held on November 5, 2024.

Earlier it was reported that the US presidential candidate from the Republican Party, Donald Trump, for the first time overtook the Democratic candidate and US Vice President Kamala Harris in the Decision Desk HQ/The Hill pre-election poll.