Zelenskyy meets with Icelandic Prime Minister Benediktsson: they discusses investments in defense production and Ukraine’s path to NATO

On Monday, October 28, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Prime Minister Bjarni Benediktsson during his visit to Iceland.

This is stated on the website of the head of state, Censor.NET reports.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy spoke about the situation on the battlefield, as well as Ukraine's achievements in the production of unmanned systems.

He called on Iceland to finance the Ukrainian production of shells, long-range drones and missiles, and other weapons, as well as to join the coalition of shelters initiated by Ukraine and Finland.

The Ukrainian president also informed Benediktsson about the involvement of North Korea's military in Russian aggression against Ukraine, as evidenced by intelligence data, and Russia's use of North Korean and Iranian weapons, adding that a decisive reaction from the world is important against this background.

Read more: Zelenskyy arrives on visit to Iceland

In addition, Zelenskyy thanked Iceland and all the Nordic partners for supporting Ukraine from the first days of the full-scale Russian invasion.

"We protect our lives, our homes, our children every day. But this would not have been possible without your strong support, the support of each partner. We are very grateful, but today we must be stronger to stop Putin. And this is what I want to discuss with our partners, with all allies. We have a "Victory Plan" and we want real support for it," the president said.

He also thanked Iceland for supporting Ukraine on its path to NATO. Zelenskyy noted that inviting Ukraine to join the Alliance is the first point of the Victory Plan.

Read more: Finnish PM Orpo announces meeting with Zelenskyy at Nordic Council in Iceland