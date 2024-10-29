Ukraine wants to recruit 160,000 more people to AFU - NSDC Secretary Lytvynenko

In order to man up the Armed Forces, it is planned to mobilise another 160,000 people.

According to Censor.NET, TSN reports

"It is planned to draft another 160,000 people. This will make it possible to staff the units by up to 85%," NSDC Secretary Oleksandr Lytvynenko said.

In total, 1 million 50 thousand citizens were drafted into the Defence Forces.

As a reminder, on Tuesday, 29 October, the Verkhovna Rada voted in favour of draft laws extending martial law and general mobilisation for another 90 days - until 7 February 2025.

