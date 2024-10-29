Person of OPFL MP Isaienko in Defence Ministry to oversee military construction - media. VIDEO

Vasyl Shomonka, who is associated with the banned OPFL MP Dmytro Isaienko, was appointed chief specialist in technical supervision of the construction (reconstruction) of military facilities at the Defence Ministry's Capital Investment Department.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the material of Bihus.Info.

According to journalists, prior to his appointment, Shomonka had been a co-owner of construction firms from the orbit of Dmytro Isaienko, an MP suspected by the NABU and SAPO of a construction scheme.

"In January 2023, the Capital Investment Department, where Vasyl Shomonka was hired, was made responsible for the construction (purchase) of housing for military personnel by an order of the Ministry of Defence. And also for the construction (reconstruction) of military facilities.

See more: Deputy from former OPZZh who was engaged in racketeering in Vinnytsia, was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

In response to a request from Bihus.Info, the Ministry of Defence said that Shomonka was appointed to the position without competition. They also noted that his civil service experience is: "00 years, 00 months, 00 days," the investigation said.

In his declaration of candidacy, Shomonka indicated a salary from the company "UKB Perfect Group" - UAH 135,000 per year. The company is one of the numerous construction firms from the pool of companies united under the Perfect Group brand, Bihus.Info noted.

"Perfect Group is a group of companies with more than two dozen residential complexes, mostly in Kyiv. Perfect Group acts as a developer in all these projects. Prior to joining the Ministry of Defense, Shomonka worked in the construction industry. He worked in companies from the Perfect Group. Moreover, for years, the man was listed as a co-owner of several companies from this business group," the article says.

Read more: OPFL People’s Deputy Ponomarov to be tried for treason and collaboration - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Earlier, journalists found out that this group is supervised by MP Dmytro Isaienko. For years, Isaienko himself has denied any involvement in the construction business.

"Instead, Isaienko declared the investment fund 'Kniahynia Yaroslavna', which raised funds for the construction of housing built by the Perfect Group. He attended meetings of the parliamentary committee wearing Perfect Group merchandise, and in the spring of 2023, he was suspected by the NABU and the SAPO of lobbying a construction scheme for a company from this business group," the authors added.

In the 2000s, Isaienko worked in the structures of the Ministry of Defence responsible for the construction and alienation of defence land.

Later, Isaienko moved to the Ministry of Regional Development as Deputy Minister. There, according to media reports, he continued to lobby for the interests of companies close to him.

In 2015, he was fired after a scandal involving his fake status as a combatant.

Read more: Deputy of banned OPFL is detained near border with Slovakia, who is accused of activities against Ukraine. PHOTOS (updated)

As reported, on 10 March, detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) served a notice of suspicion to MP Dmytro Isaienko, elected from the banned OPFL party, who is associated with the Perfect Group developer, as well as to the former head of the Verkhovna Rada's Office of Affairs and former officials of state-owned enterprises in the case of an attempt to illegally seize land and property of the "Derzhbudkombinat".

According to the investigation, in 2020, Isaienko conspired with the head of the State Enterprise "Derzhbudkombinat" and the head of the Verkhovna Rada's Office of Affairs to illegally and without the approval of the Verkhovna Rada put up for auction the land plot where Derzhbudkombinat's production base is located to conclude an investment agreement for its development.

For this purpose, the scheme participants organised an auction, which was won by a company associated with the MP. In the investment agreement, the amount of the state-owned enterprise's equity participation was set at around UAH 300 million. However, the real value of the land plot and property was over UAH 525 million.

According to the investigation, the criminals planned to vacate the land plot and build a new residential complex in its place. The NABU also claims that after learning about the start of the pre-trial investigation, the defendants in the case took actions to avoid responsibility. In particular, they planned to apply to the local prosecutor's office with a statement about the commission of a crime and conduct "necessary" examinations that would confirm the absence of a crime, which would ultimately lead to the closure of the proceedings investigated by NABU detectives.

Read more: People’s deputies of Opposition platform Ponomariova, Korolevska, Solod, and Voloshyna will be deprived of their mandates early, - mass media