OPFL People’s Deputy Ponomarov to be tried for treason and collaboration - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Oleksandr Ponomarov, a member of the banned OPFL, will appear in court, charged with high treason and collaboration.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Thus, in February 2022, the people's deputy left Kyiv for Berdiansk and sided with the occupiers. In Berdiansk, he organized the business activities of the enterprises under his control. He also assisted the enemy in the occupation of the city.

Read more: Deputy from former OPZZh who was engaged in racketeering in Vinnytsia, was detained - SSU. PHOTOS

"Subsequently, the People's Deputy returned to the territory controlled by the Ukrainian authorities. From Kyiv, he continued to coordinate the activities of controlled commercial entities re-registered in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.



In addition, from March to November 2022, the People's Deputy organized financial and economic relations with enterprises that fulfilled orders of the aggressor state and illegal authorities in the temporarily occupied Crimea.



He supplied them with products from his enterprises in Berdiansk. Subsequently, they were used to support the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, as well as to repair and build roads commissioned by the so-called "Road Service of the Republic of Crimea," the statement said.

It is noted that the People's Deputy organized the illegal registration of a controlled company in the so-called "tax service in Zaporizhzhia region".

The parliamentarian is charged with high treason and collaboration (Part 1 of Article 111, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

We are talking about Oleksandr Ponomarov.

Earlier, Ponomarev was exposed for his cooperation with Russia. The media also reported that oil for the Armed Forces of Ukraine was purchased from the company of OPFL People's Deputy Ponomarov, and that tanks often stopped during important battles due to poor quality.

The media also reported that in occupied Berdiansk, Ponomarov had contacted the FSB and launched a business.

Read more: Under SSU materials, two collaborators who cooperated with Russia in Donbas are sentenced to significant terms. PHOTO







