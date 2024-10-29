Norway will provide Ukraine with EUR 118 million to strengthen air defense

Norway will provide Ukraine with 118 million euros to strengthen its air defense and facilitate the shipment of the Patriot system from Romania.

This is stated on the website of the Norwegian government, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

"Together with other countries, including Germany and the United States, we are helping Romania to send Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine," said Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

It is noted that this assistance is part of the Nansen program.

Støre emphasized that Ukraine needs enhanced air defense to protect its population from the increasingly intense Russian attacks. Therefore, he said, support for Ukraine's air defense is a priority for Norway.

"I am pleased that we can contribute to Ukraine's access to the new Patriot battery. Strengthening air defense has been one of the most important needs of Ukraine since the beginning of the war. Ukraine's needs should be the basis for Norwegian support, and our support should be long-term," the Norwegian Prime Minister emphasized.

Read more: Croatia will buy 50 Leopard 2A8s from Germany and give 60 of its tanks and IFVs to Ukraine