AFU conducts stabilization actions in Levadne area, - Voloshyn

The Armed Forces of Ukraine are conducting a stabilization operation near the village of Levadne, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was stated by the spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces Vladyslav Voloshyn, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"We have no major advances. Only a few days ago, the enemy, using constant assault operations, had partial success and penetrated a short distance to the depth of a platoon stronghold near the village of Levadne. Now the Ukrainian Armed Forces are conducting a stabilization operation, stabilization actions to level the situation. That is, there are no advances as such in our direction," said Voloshyn.

He also added that the village of Levadne is on the way to Velyka Novosilka. He emphasized that "this is an important junction in the south of Donetsk region, and in fact it is the border with Dnipropetrovsk region." That is why, according to him, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing.

Earlier, DeepState analysts said that Russian invaders had occupied the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

