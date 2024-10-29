European Commission prepares report without recommendations to promote Ukraine’s accession - Financial Times

On Wednesday, October 30, the European Commission will present a report on the progress of candidate countries, including Ukraine and Moldova, but without providing them with official recommendations on how to advance the EU accession process.

According to the publication's sources, the commission's report will note the progress of several countries, including Ukraine and Moldova, without providing them with official recommendations on how to advance in the EU accession process.

It is noted that Ukraine and Moldova, despite their tendency to conflict, have been the most successful on the path to EU membership.

The European Commission will also not recommend specific actions against Georgia. Its spokesperson called on the authorities in Tbilisi to "investigate election irregularities quickly, transparently and independently" and added that EU member states should look for ways to resolve the situation on their own.

As a reminder, on June 25, Ukraine officially started negotiations on joining the European Union. The decision was supported by the leaders of the bloc's member states at the end of 2023. Now Ukraine has to implement reforms to meet the EU membership criteria.