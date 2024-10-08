EU aims to put Ukraine in position to negotiate peace on favorable terms - European Commission

The European Union seeks to help Ukraine on its path to membership.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, this was stated by Vice President of the European Commission Maros Sefcovic.

According to him, the EU's goal remains the same: "to put Ukraine in a position to negotiate peace on favorable terms and to help it on its way to full membership in the European Union."

Šefčovič also emphasized the importance of reaching an agreement as soon as possible on the proposal to provide macro-financial assistance to Ukraine in the amount of up to 35 billion euros.

"It is necessary to allocate funds by the end of this year to provide Ukraine with the necessary fiscal space," he explained.

The Vice President of the European Commission noted that the EU, together with its partners, is repairing, reconnecting and stabilizing Ukraine's energy supply.

As part of the winter plan, 160 million euros have already been allocated for Ukraine, which is in addition to the 2 billion euros previously provided for the country's energy security.

