Rhheinmetall responded to Kremlin’s threats: Our plants in Ukraine are well protected

After the Kremlin threatened to strike Rhheinmetall's military plants in Ukraine, the concern said that its facilities were well protected.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Voice of America.

Rheinmetall said that this is not the first such threat from Moscow and that its facilities in Ukraine are well protected.

As you know, the company said it plans to open four military plants in Ukraine.

Earlier, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia would consider the construction of weapons production plants in Ukraine by the German defense concern Rheinmetall to be a "legitimate military goal."

