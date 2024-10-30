Occupiers attacked Nikopol with drone in morning: petrol station damaged

On the morning of 30 October 2024, Russian troops attacked Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, with a kamikaze drone.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Serhii Lysak in his telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"In the morning, the aggressor hit Nikopol with a kamikaze drone. A petrol station was damaged. People are safe," he said.

According to Lysak, the night in the region passed without hostile attacks.

Earlier it was reported that two children were wounded in Nikopol as a result of a Russian attack by a kamikaze drone.