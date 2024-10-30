At night, Russian "Shahed" flew into territory of Belarus, aviation was rising - "Belarusian Gajun"

On the night of October 30, 2024, during a night attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, the Shahed flew into Belarus.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the monitoring group Belaruski Gayun.

As noted, the drone entered the territory of Belarus at about 02:29 near the village of Kravtsovka (Gomel district) and headed for Gomel.

To intercept it, another fighter jet of the Belarusian Air Force was launched from Baranovichi around 03:10 a.m., and it circled the southeast of the country until 4 a.m.

According to analysts, it is currently unknown what happened to the Shahed.