Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv region: drone debris falls on IDP camp

At night, the enemy once again attacked Kyiv region with UAVs. Air defence forces were operating in the region. The enemy targets were destroyed.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ruslan Kravchenko, head of the Kyiv RMA.

"There are no casualties among the population. There were no hits to residential or critical infrastructure," the statement said.

In one of the districts, the wreckage of a downed enemy drone was found in an open area of an IDP camp. No damage was found. Operational services are continuing to record the consequences of the night attack.

As a reminder, Ukrainian air defence shot down 14 enemy UAVs out of 43 and 2 guided aerial missiles, another 23 drones were lost locally.