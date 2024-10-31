Air defence shot down 14 enemy UAVs out of 43 and 2 guided aerial missiles, 23 more drones were lost locally - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 31 October, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine with Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles, Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles and attack drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Air Force of the AFU.

"On the night of 31 October 2024 (from 18.30 on 30 October), the enemy attacked the bridge across the Dniester Estuary in Zatoka, Odesa region. They fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea and eight Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles from tactical aircraft over the Black Sea. The occupiers also fired two Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Rostov region at Kramatorsk," the statement said.

From Kursk and Orel, the Russians attacked Ukraine with 43 "Shahed" strike UAVs and unidentified drones. The air attack was repelled by anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defence Forces.

"Air defence was operating in Odesa, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Poltava regions," the statement said.

In addition to the two Kh-59/69 guided aerial missiles shot down in Odesa region in the evening, 17 enemy UAVs were confirmed downed as of 08.00. 23 drones have been locally lost, and three more Russian UAVs have left the controlled airspace in the direction of the Russian Federation and the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. The information is being verified and updated.

