Ministry of Defence dismisses person of OPFL MP Isaienko after media investigation

According to Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defence announced this in a post on Facebook by Bihus.Info.

They explained that 2 months ago, the reorganisation of the Main Directorate of Capital Investments was launched to improve efficiency and ensure high standards of official integrity.

"At the end of August, the previous head of the department was dismissed, and one of his last decisions was to appoint Vasyl Shomonka as chief specialist of the technical supervision department. Despite the fact that this position does not require a mandatory special inspection, after an internal investigation, it was decided to dismiss Shomonka by agreement of the parties as of 31 October 2024," the ministry said in an explanation.

As a reminder, earlier Bihus.Info journalists reported that Vasyl Shomonka, who is associated with the banned OPFL MP Dmytro Isaienko, was appointed chief specialist in technical supervision of the construction (reconstruction) of military facilities at the Capital Investment Department of the Ministry of Defence.

See more: SAR 762 MT universal machine gun has been approved for use in AFU. PHOTO