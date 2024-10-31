In morning, enemy attacked Kherson region with drones: one person was killed and five others were wounded

On 31 October, the Russian military attacked Beryslav, Antonivka and Kherson with drones.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Kherson RMA Roman Mrochko.

In Beryslav, a 38-year-old civilian who was in the street at the time of the attack sustained life-threatening injuries. A 42-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds.

At around 07:00, the occupiers attacked Antonivka from a UAV. A 77-year-old woman was wounded. She was hospitalised.

The enemy shelled the suburbs of Kherson around 8.00. Two men came under enemy fire and sustained contusions and mine-blast injuries. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as light.

At about 9.30 a.m., Russian occupiers attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from a UAV.

As a result, a 33-year-old man sustained a mine-blast injury. He sought medical attention himself. The victim is currently undergoing further examination.

As a reminder, on 30 October, Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the village of Zelenivka in Kherson region.

Read more: Russian troops hit residential building in Stanislav: 4 wounded, including children