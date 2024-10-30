Ruscists massively shelled Zelenivka in Kherson region: more than 10 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the village of Zelenivka in the Kherson region.

This was announced by the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko, Censor.NET reports.

"About 10 enemy shells hit the village. As a result, more than 10 private houses, power lines, and gas networks were damaged," the statement said.

There is no information about the wounded.

