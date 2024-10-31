Russian invasion has led to increased civic awareness among young people - study

The civic consciousness of young people is growing in Ukraine, despite the fact that a significant part of Ukrainian youth is experiencing the negative impact of the Russian invasion.

This was stated by Viktoriia Demidova, Head of the UNDP Ukraine "Civil Society and Youth Support" Project, during the 10th Kyiv Security Forum for Youth, Censor.NET reports.

During the forum, she presented the preliminary results of the annual study "The Impact of War on Youth".

The data shows that 42% of young people are most concerned about their own and their families' health. Other important challenges for Ukrainian youth are lack of money, free time, and physical and psychological safety.

According to the survey, a third of young Ukrainians surveyed are concerned about the lack of money.

At the same time, the study shows a high level of social awareness.

"A significant proportion of young people noted the importance of such aspects as: consumption of Ukrainian content - 52%, communication in the state language - 47%, knowledge and respect for history - 47%," Demidova underlined.

Among those surveyed, 79% of respondents said they had suffered losses due to the full-scale war.

Read more: "Ukrainian generation of war": Kyiv Security Forum for Youth starts LIVE BROADCAST

The most frequently mentioned losses among young Ukrainians were a decrease in income and the loss of friends or family members. Among the residents of eastern Ukraine, almost every second respondent (49%) mentioned the loss of loved ones.

The Kyiv Security Forum for Youth is a leading platform for engaging young leaders in discussions on national security and international relations. Since 2012, 9 Kyiv Security Forums for Youth have been held. In September 2021, the Kyiv Security Forum launched the "West-East, North-South" youth meetings initiative.

Information partners of the KSF: Censor.NET, Espreso, TVA, Gordon, Gazeta.ua, Interfax-Ukraine, Glavkom, Ukraine World, Media Center Ukraine, Ukraine Crisis Media Center, "Day", Telegraph, Defense Express, INDEX.

Read more: Unity of West is in making right decisions in current world of challenges - Yatsenyuk at special event of KSF