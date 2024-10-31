Ministry of Social Policy warns of fraudulent links in social networks regarding payment of UAH 1 thousand

The Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine warns that fraudulent links are being spread on social networks allegedly regarding the payment of UAH 1 thousand in assistance.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

"Links to fake accounts of the Ministry of Social Policy, which allegedly promise to pay UAH 1,000 from the state, are being spread on the network, in particular among telegram channels.

The Ministry of Social Policy appeals to all citizens and media that may spread this information: DO NOT trust such messages and DO NOT follow the corresponding links. These are fraudulent resources, the transition to which requires personal card data, as a result of which fraudsters can gain access to your funds," the Ministry warned.

The Ministry of Social Policy emphasizes that all reliable information on the registration of financial support in the amount of UAH 1 thousand will be posted on the official resources of the government, and the opportunity to receive these funds under the Winter ePay program will be carried out through the official Diia application.

Read more: State budget expenditures for payments to military exceeded UAH 82 billion in August - Ministry of Finance

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy instructed the government to introduce a new program called "E-Support" starting December 1, under which every citizen will receive UAH 1,000. As the Ministry of Economy later clarified, the UAH 1,000 that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the day before will be transferred to a virtual card.