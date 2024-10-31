Switzerland deports three Ukrainians for first time since beginning of full-scale invasion

Three Ukrainian citizens were deported from Switzerland for criminal offenses. This is the first such case since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to NZZ.

On Wednesday, October 30, three Ukrainians who had committed crimes in Switzerland were deported from Zurich on a special flight.

This is the first time since February 2022 that Switzerland has returned Ukrainians to their homeland for criminal offenses.

According to the publication, the flight was headed to Poland, from where the three Ukrainians will be transported to Ukraine by land.

At the same time, the Swiss State Secretariat for Migration did not provide detailed information about the crimes committed by the Ukrainians, due to data protection and confidentiality.

The publication added that petty crimes cannot be the reason for deportation. Deportees must be accused of serious crimes, such as robbery or assault.

