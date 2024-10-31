Prosecutor’s Office: Head of Mykolaiv MSEC, who had $450 thousand in her possession, has not yet been charged with crime as investigative actions are ongoing

The chief medical officer of the Mykolaiv MSEC, whose home was searched by law enforcement officers on October 22 and more than $450,000 and a collection of jewelry seized, has not yet been charged with a crime, as investigative actions are ongoing.

This was announced during a session of the regional council on October 31 by the acting head of the Mykolaiv Regional Prosecutor's Office Denys Falchenko, answering a deputy's question why the head of the MSEC has not yet been charged with a crime, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"In order to file a suspicion, you need to have appropriate grounds, collect evidence, find out the validity and legality of the charges. The investigation in this case is being conducted by the SSU, and the Specialized Defense Prosecutor's Office is conducting procedural supervision," Falchenko said.

Read more: Occupiers have started to strike more actively at critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv region - RMA

He also recommended deputy Svitlana Fedorova, who raised the issue at the session, to seek clarification from these institutions.