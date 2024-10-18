Occupiers have started to strike more actively at critical infrastructure of Mykolaiv region - RMA

Russian troops have intensified attacks on critical infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv RMA Vitalii Kim.

Kim noted that the problems with power supply that arose as a result of Russian shelling last night were eliminated yesterday. However, he noted that the occupiers intensified attacks on the region's critical infrastructure.

"The Russians have begun to hit critical infrastructure facilities more actively in Mykolaiv region," Kim said.

Regarding the massive rocket attack on the night of October 15, the regional head noted that restoration work is still ongoing and may take about another week.

On the night of October 15, Russians attacked Mykolaiv with S-300 missiles. An infrastructure facility, a restaurant complex, trade pavilions, residential buildings, and cars were damaged. The shelling killed a woman, 23 people were injured.

In addition, on the night of October 17, Russian troops attacked the energy infrastructure of the Mykolaiv region. Some consumers were left without electricity.