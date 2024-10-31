Ukraine will ask for weapons from South Korea: artillery, air defense and some other unofficial things - Zelenskyy
Ukraine will make an official request to South Korea for weapons supplies.
This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during an interview with the South Korean TV channel KBS, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.
According to the president, Kyiv and Seoul have so far been "quite cautious" about each other. Ukraine has not asked South Korea for weapons, and the country has provided financial, humanitarian and medical assistance.
But after North Korea has received the "official status" of people who came to fight against Ukraine, Kyiv's request will be detailed.
"We will talk about weapons. I don't know what South Korea will answer me, but we would really like to be helped. Yes, including artillery, air defense, and some other unofficial important things," the president said.
Zelenskyy added that the request for military assistance will come together with his official representative, who will arrive in South Korea in the near future.
