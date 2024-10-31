Occupiers hit civilian enterprise in Derhachi with GAB - RMA

On the evening of October 31, Russians dropped the GAB on Derhachi.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"In Derhachi, there was a hit of a GAB on a civilian enterprise. Three people suffered acute stress reactions. The medics of the Regional Emergency Center provided assistance on the spot," Syniehubov wrote.

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote that explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

