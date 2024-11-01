ENG
Enemy advances in Donetsk region near Novoukrainka, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymilianivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and Novodmytrivka - DeepState

Russians continue to advance in the Donetsk region. As of the morning of 1 November, the Russian army has advanced near five settlements.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by DeepState analysts.

"The enemy has advanced near Novoukrainka, Bohoiavlenka, Maksymilianivka, Pobeda, Kostiantynivka and in Novodmytrivka", the report says.

