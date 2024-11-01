Trump called people who consider him friend of Russian Federation "sick": This is simply absurd

Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump has said that he has never been a "friend of Russia" or a "Russian spy."

Trump said this in an interview with American propaganda journalist Tucker Carlson five days before the election, Censor.NET reports.

"They like to say that I was a friend of Russia, that I worked for Russia, that I was a Russian spy. This is just absurd. These people are sick," Trump said.

According to him, this connection was allegedly invented by Democrats to support presidential candidate Hillary Clinton during the 2016 US election campaign.

The Republican also accused the current US President Joe Biden of allegedly "uniting" Russia and China during his time in office.

"The rapprochement between Russia and China is a very dangerous thing. Biden has united them. This is a shame... I will have to separate them. I think I can do it," the presidential candidate said.

In addition, Trump said that he had "stopped" the Russian Nord Stream 2 project, meaning that during his term, the project's construction was frozen.

He also spoke harshly about his opponent in the election, Kamala Harris. He compared her to Clinton and claimed that Harris' intellectual level was low.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In it, Ukraine does not join NATO, and Putin is put under economic pressure.