Trump, in case of victory, will quickly hold negotiations on end of war in Ukraine - Orban

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expects that Republican candidate Donald Trump if he wins the US election next week, will immediately take the initiative to diplomatically resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war.

He said this during his visit to Vienna, as quoted by dpa, Censor.NET reports.

The Hungarian prime minister made the statement after a telephone conversation with Trump, during which he wished him good luck in the election and "crossed his fingers" for it.

"We are getting ready. They will quickly sit down with the Russian president and hold talks," Orban said, referring to the potential Trump administration.

In Vienna, the Hungarian Prime Minister said that the goal of possible Russian-American talks would be to prevent the conflict from influencing world politics in the future.

According to Orban, the talks cannot be aimed at achieving peace between Moscow and Kyiv, but only at a ceasefire.

Earlier, US presidential candidate Donald Trump outlined a plan to end the war in Ukraine. In it, Ukraine does not join NATO, and Putin is put under economic pressure.

