Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said that the leadership of the European Union is trying to overthrow his government and impose a "puppet" administration on Budapest.

"We know that they have a puppet government, a party that they want to impose on us," Orbán said, referring to Peter Magyar's new center-right, pro-European Tis party.

Orbán compared the rally of his supporters to the anti-Soviet uprising of 1956 in Budapest.

"We understand that they seek to drag us into the war in Ukraine, impose their migrants on us, and hand over our children to gender activists," Orbán assured from the podium, alluding to the European Commission.

At the same time, as the agency notes, the Hungarian prime minister did not say how the European Commission is allegedly trying to overthrow his government and impose a puppet administration and did not provide any evidence of EU policies or statements that would support such accusations.

It will be recalled that the Prime Minister of Hungary Orban stated that he does not support the "Victory Plan" proposed by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and once again calls to sit down at the negotiating table with Russia.

