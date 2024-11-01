Air Assault Forces have killed and wounded almost 8,000 Russian servicemen since beginning of operation in Kursk region. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of the operation in Kursk region, Ukrainian paratroopers have inflicted nearly 8,000 casualties on Russian troops. This equates to 15 battalions.

This was reported by the command of the Airborne Forces, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, sanitary and irreversible losses among the Russian occupiers amounted to 7980 people.

The paratroopers also destroyed and damaged 58 tanks, 162 IFVs, 46 APCs, 136 artillery systems, 2 multiple launch rocket systems, 592 vehicles, 46 electronic warfare stations and other special equipment.

Three helicopters and 146 enemy drones of various types were destroyed in the air. In particular: 2 Ka-52 combat helicopters, 1 Mi-8, 111 reconnaissance drones of various types, 34 attack drones (Shahed, Lancet) and 1 "Orion" reconnaissance and strike UAV.

9,874 FPV drones were suppressed by paratroopers' electronic warfare systems.

Almost 300 Russian servicemen were taken prisoner, 9 tanks, 4 armoured personnel carriers, 9 cannons, 6 mortars, etc. were captured.

