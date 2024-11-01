Cabinet of Ministers appoints Nadiia Leshchyk as new education ombudsman

On Friday, November 1, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine appointed Nadiia Leshchyk as the new Education Ombudsman.

This was announced on Telegram by Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Censor.NET reports.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Leshchyk Nadiia Vsevolodivna as the educational ombudsman," the statement reads.

Previously, the post of educational ombudsman was held by Serhii Horbachov. On August 15, the government dismissed Horbachov from the post of education ombudsman at an extraordinary meeting.

It is known that since 2019, the new education ombudsman, Nadiia Leshchyk, has headed the Media and Analytics Department at the Education Ombudsman Service.

