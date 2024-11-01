Since beginning of day, 74 combat engagements have taken place in frontline. Highest occupiers’ activity is recorded in Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Lyman directions, - General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, 74 combat engagements took place in the frontline. The occupiers continue to act actively in the Pokrovsk, Kurakhove and Lyman directions.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on the situation at the front as of 16 hours on November 1.

Russian air strikes on the territory of Ukraine

The border areas of Sumy region continue to suffer from Russian air strikes. In particular, terrorists hit the areas of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Zhuravka with guided aerial bombs, dropping eight GABs. Today a number of localities in Sumy and Kharkiv regions suffered from the shelling of the terrorist army, including Verkhnia Pozhnia, Tymofiivka, Pavlivka, Rohizne, Novenke, Basivka and Pokrovka.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the occupiers dropped two aerial bombs in the area of Derhachi.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy tried to advance to our positions near Petropavlivka and Lozova twice during the day. A battle is ongoing near Lozova.

Hostilities in the East

The aggressor increased the number of attacks to 12 in the Lyman direction. He attacked near Druzheliubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and in Serebrianskyi forest. Four combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled one attack near Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions, but conducted air strikes in the areas of Toretsk, Petrivka and Kostiantynivka, dropping eight GABs.

The enemy is still active in the Pokrovsk direction. Combat of varying intensity has occurred here 21 times today. Attacks were repelled in the areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. Two battles are still ongoing in the area of Vyshneve.

Fighting continues in the Kurakhove direction. Near Ostrivske, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka and Katerynivka 24 combat engagements took place during the day, 13 attacks by the occupiers are ongoing.

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the aggressor attacked the positions of our defenders once near Trudove.

In the Orikhiv direction, the occupiers did not conduct any offensive actions, but launched an air strike with ten NARs on Novoandriivka.

The situation in the Prydniprovske direction remained unchanged. The enemy conducted three unsuccessful assaults.

According to the General Staff, there were no significant changes in the situation in other directions.

Ukrainian troops are controlling the situation and depleting the enemy along the entire frontline and in the rear.

Russia's strikes on the Kursk region

The enemy also carried out 22 air strikes, using 27 GABs on the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.