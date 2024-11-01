Umierov discusses with Austin Russia’s involvement of DPRK military in war against Ukraine

Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umierov held a video call with his American counterpart Lloyd Austin.

Umierov announced this on his Facebook page.

The heads of the defense ministries of Ukraine and the United States discussed the current situation at the front, in particular on the Pokrovsk and Kursk directions. They also discussed the involvement of the DPRK military in the war against Ukraine by the Russian occupiers.

"We also focused on further U.S. support for Ukraine's defense industry. For its part, Ukraine is actively developing its own production and is grateful to the United States for its assistance in this area. Together with our allies, we will continue to strengthen our defense by providing the Armed Forces with everything they need," Umierov said.

He also thanked the United States for its continued support of Ukraine.

As a reminder, on November 1, the United States announced another $425 million security aid package for Ukraine.

