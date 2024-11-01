Technical failure has occurred in Reserve+ application

A technical failure occurred in the Reserve+ application.

This was reported by Deputy Minister of Defense for Digitalization Kateryna Chernohorenko, Censor.NET reports.

"A small technical failure in the Reserve+ application. We started a beta test of online deferments and mistakenly sent a test notification to other users. Because of this, the application is currently experiencing increased activity, and it may be temporarily more difficult to log in via BankID," Chernohorenko wrote.

The Defense Ministry promised that access to authorization would be restored in the coming hours.

As a reminder, on October 31, Reserve+ launched beta testing of the service for issuing a deferment for certain categories of citizens.