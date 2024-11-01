Russians hit multi-storey building in Kupiansk with GAB, two wounded
On the evening of November 1, Russians launched a GAB attack on the city of Kupiansk, Kharkiv region.
This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.
The enemy attack took place around 9:00 pm.
According to Syniehubov, a five-story residential building was hit.
"Preliminary, two people were injured. Emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences," the official wrote.
