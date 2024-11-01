General Staff: 126 combat engagements took place in frontline, 84 of them in Kurakhove and Pokrovsk directions

Since the beginning of the day, as of 10:00 p.m., 126 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The enemy launched 3 missile attacks (5 rockets), 52 air strikes (including 73 GABs) and 400 kamikaze drone strikes, and fired 2926 times at the positions of our troops.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, there was one firefight near Vovchansk. The enemy actively used aviation and conducted five air strikes, dropping 11 GABs near Derhachi, Riznykove, Hoptivka and Vilkhuvatka, and launched four FFARs near Bochkove.

The aggressor made five attacks on our fortifications in the Kupiansk direction. At the moment, four combat engagements in the areas of Petropavlivka, Lozova, Kruhliakivka and Zahryzove have ended, and another attack is ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian troops assaulted Ukrainian positions 14 times in the areas of Druzhelubivka, Katerynivka, Hrekivka, Makiivka, Terny and Serebrianskyi forest. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three attempts by the invaders to advance near Stupochky failed.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers attacked three times in the areas of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka. Enemy bombardment aviation were active near Toretsk, Kostiantynivka and Petrivka. Fighting continues in one location.

The enemy is intensively attacking Ukrainian defenders in the Pokrovsk direction. During the day, he carried out a total of 36 assault and offensive actions. Russian occupants are most active in the areas of Sukha Balka, Sukhyi Yar, Myroliubivka, Mykolaivka, Lysivka, Krutyi Yar, Novohrodivka and Selydove. Seven combat engagements in the direction are still ongoing. The enemy used aerial weapons in the areas of Myroliubivka, Oleksandropil and Stara Mykolaivka.

According to preliminary estimates, our troops killed 115 and wounded 192 invaders today. Two armored combat vehicles, one tank, one vehicle and one buggy were destroyed.

As of this time of day, there are 48 combat engagements in the Kurakhove direction. The enemy attacks were repelled by our troops in the areas of Ostrivske, Illinka, Novoselidivka, Kreminna Balka, Novodmytrivka, Vovchenka, Maksymilianivka, Dalne, Antonivka and Katerynivka. The occupiers dropped the GABs near Kurakhove and Dalne.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy twice tried to break through to Trudove, but our brave defenders prevented them.

Hostilities in the south

The situation in the Prydniprovske direction remained unchanged. The enemy conducted four unsuccessful attacks.

In other directions, there were no significant changes in the situation.