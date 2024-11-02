Fire in high-rise building in Sviatoshynskyi district, caused by attack of "Shaheds" on Kyiv, was extinguished. PHOTO

A fire caused by an enemy attack in the Sviatoshynskyi district of Kyiv was extinguished.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.

As noted, the UAV attack caused a fire in an area of 50 square meters. The fire has been extinguished. There is partial destruction in the apartments on the 15th and 16th floors of the 16-storey residential building.

Rescuers evacuated 18 residents of the building, one person was injured.







Nine units of equipment and 40 rescuers are working at the site.