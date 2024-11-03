Occupiers continue assaults in area of Vovchansk, - OTG "Kharkiv"

The operational situation in the Kharkiv direction has not changed significantly and remains difficult. The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the onslaught of the Russian occupation forces.

As noted, over the past day, the enemy attacked eight times near the village of Vovchansk. Thus, the Russian occupiers carried out 8 air strikes using 18 KABs. They carried out 19 strikes with kamikaze drones. The occupiers also fired 266 times at the positions of Ukraine's defenders.

"The defense forces are adequately responding to the enemy's actions and continue to effectively destroy the manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers," the statement said.

The enemy's losses in the Kharkiv direction amounted to 120 people over the last day, including 42 irrecoverable casualties, 77 sanitary personnel and 1 prisoner.

Also, in the Kharkiv direction, the enemy lost 25 units of weapons and military equipment destroyed and damaged, including: